Storm Ciara: 8,000 properties in East left without power
More than 8,000 properties across the East were without electricity on Monday after Storm Ciara damaged power lines.
Norfolk was the worst-hit county with UK Power Networks reporting 3,738 homes without electricity at 10:00 GMT.
A tree fell on a distribution box in Thetford causing it to explode and several power lines were brought down.
UK Power Networks said its engineers were working flat-out to restore power and apologised to customers for the delay.
It said it hoped to have all customers back on-line by 16:00 GMT.
The total number of properties in each county still without power were: Bedfordshire 69, Buckinghamshire 343, Cambridgeshire 242, Essex 424, Hertfordshire 338, Northamptonshire 80 and Suffolk 3,208.
Western Power Distribution, which works across the East Midlands, said: "We are currently working to restore the power and will update customers as soon as possible."