Image caption An electricity distribution box exploded in Thetford when a tree fell on it

More than 8,000 properties across the East were without electricity on Monday after Storm Ciara damaged power lines.

Norfolk was the worst-hit county with UK Power Networks reporting 3,738 homes without electricity at 10:00 GMT.

A tree fell on a distribution box in Thetford causing it to explode and several power lines were brought down.

UK Power Networks said its engineers were working flat-out to restore power and apologised to customers for the delay.

It said it hoped to have all customers back on-line by 16:00 GMT.

The total number of properties in each county still without power were: Bedfordshire 69, Buckinghamshire 343, Cambridgeshire 242, Essex 424, Hertfordshire 338, Northamptonshire 80 and Suffolk 3,208.

Western Power Distribution, which works across the East Midlands, said: "We are currently working to restore the power and will update customers as soon as possible."