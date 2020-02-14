Image copyright Seal and Shore Watch UK Image caption The seal was found injured on the beach at Bacton on the Norfolk coast, near Cromer

A seal had been treated in a wildlife hospital after being injured by netting that got caught around his neck and flippers.

The young grey seal, which has been named Bouncy Castle, was found on a beach at Bacton on the North Norfolk coast.

She has been treated at the RSPCA wildlife hospital, East Winch, Norfolk.

The hospital has treated at least 50 seals with injuries caused by discarded man-made rubbish since 2008.

This latest animal was found by volunteers Seal and Shore Watch on Wednesday.

Image copyright Seal and Shore Watch UK Image caption The seal is now recovering in he RSPCA Wildlife hospital in East Winch

They said their medics "knew straight away that Bouncy Castle was in trouble".

The seal tried to move but "the piece of netting caught around his front flippers pulled tighter around his neck".

Bouncy Castle has been treated with antibiotics, pain relief and salt baths.

Such animals, along with those injured by ring-style frisbees, are referred to as "necklace" seals - so-called because the rubbish becomes wrapped around their necks.