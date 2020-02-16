A man has been arrested after a woman in her 60s was found dead in a house.

Police were called to an address in Highfields, Norwich, just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man, also in his 60s, has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Norfolk Constabulary said they believed it was an isolated incident and the man and woman knew each other. A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due to course .

A cordon remains in place at the address while an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the woman's death continues.