Man charged with murder of woman in Costessey
- 17 February 2020
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in her 60s.
Cherith Van Der Ploeg was found at a house in Highfields in Costessey, near Norwich, at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Norfolk Police said officers were called to the property after reports that a woman had been found dead.
Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, has been charged with murder and is due at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.