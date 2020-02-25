Image copyright Facebook Image caption Billy Applegate, 23, and Gaynor Robinson, 19, were found dead on 1 June

A young mother and her partner who died after a party had low levels of drugs in their systems, an inquest heard.

Gaynor Robinson, 19, and Billy Applegate, 23, were found lifeless in the living room of their home in Providence Place, Norwich, on 1 June.

The inquest in Norwich heard there had been a party there the previous night during which drugs were taken.

The coroner said the amount of drugs in their bodies was too low to be fatal, but the cause of death was unknown.

Mr Applegate and Ms Robinson were found to have small amounts of pregabalin (a drug used to treat epilepsy), methadone and alcohol in their blood.

Ms Robinson also had a small amount of cocaine in her blood.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said the witnesses' statements about the sharing of drugs at the party were inconsistent and unreliable.

She concluded with a narrative verdict which said the causes of the deaths could not be ascertained.