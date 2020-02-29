Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George Fawkes with his favourite of the newly-donated toys - the lost kangaroo's "cousin from Australia"

A girl's act of kindness to a boy with a rare disease has inspired a project raising cultural awareness of uncommon conditions around the world.

George Fawkes, 12, from Norfolk, received dozens of kangaroos, wallabies and koalas after losing his "Kangi".

One came from a 10-year-old girl who sent the toy she cherished after her mother died to "help cheer up George".

George's parents said it inspired the CamRareEd programme, which is helping to connect rare disease organisations.

Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George received dozens of toys after reports he had lost his "Kangi"

Mrs Fawkes, from King's Lynn, said the girl sent a "very heartfelt and unique little letter" that was attached to a shoebox containing a toy kangaroo.

"The little girl said she had seen the BBC articles and felt driven to help," she said.

"She told us a heartbreaking story of how her mother had battled cancer and lost. The kangaroo was a cherished cuddly toy and she wanted to send it to George to make him feel better, as it cheered her up when she felt sad and lonely."

Mrs Fawkes said the girl, from the south-west of England, inspired the programme which aims to promote inclusion of the next generation living with a rare disease.

It is run through her husband Adrian's research group.

Rare Disease Day

It is marked on the last day of February each year

The main aim is to raise awareness about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives

It started in the Europe in 2008 and now 100 countries around the world take part

Organisers said one in 20 people will live with a rare disease at some point in their life, yet there are no cures for many and some go undiagnosed

Rare Disease Day helps to encourage researchers and decision makers to address the needs of those living with them

Events are happening all over the world including a "Rare-i-tea" Party in Cambridge and a Rare Film Festival in London.

Source: Rare Disease Day

George has Floating-Harbor Syndrome, which is a rare form of dwarfism.

Mrs Fawkes said there are about 80 cases of children with the rare genetic condition in the world.

Image copyright Gilda Fawkes Image caption George in hospital with the original Kangi by his side

She said George was at an age where the "gap from his peers is getting bigger".

The CamRareEd programme aims to help bridge this gap for those with rare diseases through a series of educational outreach activities in schools and other public education environments.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk