Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The seal suffered "minor injuries to his flippers", Norfolk Police said

A police officer intervened to help save an injured seal thought to have been in a fight with another seal.

The male animal was safely caught on Cromer beach in Norfolk on Sunday with minor injuries to his flippers.

Norfolk Police said one of its officers was on patrol when he was approached by a member of the public concerned about the injured animal

Seal and Shore Watch UK said police officers kept the public at bay until its volunteers could get to the scene.

The officer cordoned off the area to prevent dogs getting to close to it and called marine organisations.

Seal and Shore Watch UK said the seal had come out of the high tide "probably for a rest" and it was not known exactly how it received its injuries.

A spokeswoman said it was being disturbed by people walking along the beach so was moved to another beach "further west" in the county.

She added members of the public often did not realise seals do not have to be in the water.

"It had probably just eaten and they need to come out of the water to digest food," she said.