Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook died of a brain injury two days after being hit in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn

A teenager was killed by a man who punched him after an argument over a broken wing mirror, a court has heard.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died of a brain injury two days after being hit in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of Sunday 7 July.

Norwich Crown Court heard a BMW was damaged by one of Reece's friends and the car's owner Liam Russell, 32, had a row with Reece and then hit him.

Mr Russell, of Cecil Road, Norwich, denies manslaughter.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said Reece, with his teenage friends Michael Cruz and Lukas Papvelkis, has been returning from a party in Keene Road, King's Lynn, at just before 03:00 BST when Michael damaged the wing mirror of the car parked in Saddlebow Road.

'Angry and incensed'

Mr Russell's wife Dominique Russell got into the car and found the boys.

"Mrs Russell was quite clearly angry. Reece stuck up for his friend. She slapped him across the face," said Mr Spence.

He said Mr Russell returned home at about 03:15 BST from a night out, having taken "a small amount of cocaine", and was "angry and incensed at the damage to his car".

Mr Russell caught up with Reece and they started arguing.

"Reece stood his ground and argued back... but there was no proper justification for the blow that came to his face and knocked him to the ground and ended up killing him," said Mr Spence.

The court heard that Mr Russell had admitted to police he had punched Reece but he said the blow was in self-defence and he is not guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Spence said the Crown would argue that it was not self defence and Mr Russell "lashed out in anger".

The trial continues.