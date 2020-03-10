Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Reece Hornibrook died of a brain injury two days after being punched

A man has been cleared of killing a teenager who he punched after an argument over a broken wing mirror.

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died of a brain injury two days after being hit in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, on 7 July.

Liam Russell, 32, denied manslaughter and was found not guilty by a jury at Norwich Crown Court.

Mr Russell had told the court he feared he was about to be struck himself, but the prosecution said he had "lashed out in anger".

The court heard Mr Russell's BMW was damaged by a friend of Reece in the early hours of the morning, while he was out.

Image caption More than 150 people attended Reece Hornibrook's funeral

Mr Russell, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, King's Lynn, said he arrived home to find Mr Hornibrook shouting at his wife in an argument over the damaged car.

Last week Stephen Spence, for the prosecution, argued Mr Russell had "lashed out in anger".

William Carter, defending, argued that Mr Russell had been acting in self-defence.

Mr Russell told the court Reece came towards him and he thought he was "was about to be struck".

"Both of his hands were clenched. I threw a punch at him," he told the court last week.

He said he felt "dreadful" and "devastated" by Reece's death.

The jury gave a not guilty verdict after they deliberated for two hours, 39 minutes.