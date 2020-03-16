Image caption A woman in her late 30s was found dead in the cathedral grounds

A woman has been found dead in the grounds of a cathedral.

Police officers were called to Norwich Cathedral in The Close at about 23:50 GMT on Sunday after a woman aged in her late 30s was found unresponsive.

She was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene, Norfolk Police said.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death. Police refused to say what he had been arrested on suspicion of.

The death is being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off while officers carry out inquiries.