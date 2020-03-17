Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hometown hero: Alan Partridge on the red carpet in Norwich at the 2013 premiere of film Alpha Papa

The organiser of an Alan Partridge fan festival has decided not to take a chance with people's health - and postponed the event.

Concerns over coronavirus meant the properly policed event could not be held in Norwich this weekend.

Paul Wassell, 34, who had promised the convention would not turn into an all-night rave, said he was "ruddy happy" to reschedule.

Fans now expect to be Bouncing Back to the city on 26 September.

Mr Wassell, from Stourbridge, West Midlands, announced the new date in a Facebook post.

"Hopefully by then this evil, evil virus will have mostly gone away and we can all have a ruddy good time," he wrote.

"It is also the week after my 35th birthday, so this will be the best birthday party since Gary Wilmot's wedding."

Image copyright Emily Cotterill Image caption Paul Wassell said he decided to organise the festival as there had been nothing like it before

The father-of-two has invited Partridge creator Steve Coogan to attend the event,

Mr Wassell decided on the fictional DJ's hometown of Norwich - despite never having visited - following a conversation with his wife Emily last summer.

About 250 people were expected to attend, with some guests due to travel from as far away as Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Edinburgh.

Mr Wassell praised venue the Mercure Norwich Hotel for being "so understanding and helpful in this bizarre and ridiculous situation".

It is expected the cancellation will alleviate traffic congestion on the outskirts of Norwich.

We're Just Fans, Alan: The Alan Partridge Festival now takes place at the Mercure Hotel, Norwich, on Saturday 26 September.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk