Image copyright Potters Resort Image caption Potters Resort will close for the foreseeable future

A holiday park best known as the home of indoor bowls has closed due to coronavirus.

Potters Resort sent guests home following Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that people should avoid unnecessary contact with others.

The resort in Hopton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, has hosted the World Indoor Bowls Championships for more than 20 years.

A spokesman said all existing bookings will be honoured at a future date.

In an online statement, the resort said it has taken the "unprecedented precaution" of closing its doors "for the foreseeable future".

A spokesman said "our primary thoughts and consideration are for the health and well-being of you, our lovely guests, and our amazing staff".

"We are mindful of the impact of this extraordinary crisis on our guests, staff and suppliers," he added.

"We have to pull together as friends, colleagues and loved ones to help and protect the most at risk in our society."

The resort said its reservations team would continue to speak to guests regarding their bookings.

The 2020 World Bowls Championships took place in January.