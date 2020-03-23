Image copyright N Chadwick/Geograph Image caption The council said "large crowds" headed to North Norfolk's tourist hotspots at the weekend, such as Cromer

Beach car parks have been shut after "large crowds" headed to the coast at the weekend, despite government advice about social distancing.

North Norfolk District Council said its car parks had closed following "news over the weekend of large crowds at tourist hotspots in our area".

On Saturday, local MP Duncan Baker appealed to visitors to stay away.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said people ignoring advice on coronavirus were "very selfish".

Over the weekend, photos emerged showing crowds of people visiting open spaces across many parts of the UK.

"The NHS is doing everything it can and preparing for the spread of this virus," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"If people go within two metres of others who they don't live with then they're helping to spread the virus - and the consequences of that costs lives and it means that, for everyone, this will go on for longer."

In an open letter, North Norfolk MP Mr Baker appealed to holidaymakers to keep out of the area, which has "a higher degree of elderly".

"We want to do everything we can to prevent further spread of the disease to protect our vulnerable residents," he said.

"Above all, visitors from densely populated areas such as London may very well bring the virus to an area which is so far experiencing a lower number of cases."

On Sunday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk rose by 10 to 34 in 24 hours.

The UK's death toll has reached 281, according to the latest figures - including a person aged 18 with an underlying health condition.

Meanwhile, the NHS in England has announced it has identified - and is contacting - 1.5 million of the most at-risk people who should now stay at home for 12 weeks.