Jarrold said the coronavirus outbreak was a "unique situation" and to close its doors was the right thing to do

A 250-year-old business has closed all of its shops until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jarrold runs a five-floor department store in Norwich city centre and six other shops in Norfolk.

It said the decision to close its buildings and online business on Monday afternoon was taken with a "heavy heart" but was "the right thing to do".

The company was founded in Woodbridge, Suffolk in 1770, moved to Norwich in 1823 and employs more than 450 people.

In an email and social media posts it said: "We have been in business for 250 years, in good times and bad. But these aren't normal times and we find ourselves in the unique situation where closing our doors is the right thing to do."

The family-run business was recently granted the freedom of Norwich, and its chief executive said at the time it continued to thrive despite the High Street decline.

