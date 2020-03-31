Image copyright Karen Hume Image caption Karen Hume, whose 12-year-old son Michael owns the bird, has used the walking of her dogs to search for the cockatiel

A family have offered toilet rolls as a reward during their search for a boy's missing pet cockatiel.

The bird, called Oreo, escaped from a house in Lacon Road, Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, on Friday and has not been seen since.

Karen Hume, whose son Michael, 12, owns Oreo, said they missed his pet singing the tune to If you're Happy and You Know It, Clap Your Hands.

The family have been searching for Oreo while out walking their two dogs.

Ms Hume said Oreo was flying in the house at about noon on Friday and she went to put the washing out.

Image copyright Karen Hume Image caption Oreo loves to sing the tune of: "If you're Happy and You Know It, Clap Your Hands"

"I'd forgotten about Oreo and as I opened the door the bird flew out.

"He did a couple of circles of the garden and then a strong wind blew him away," she said.

Oreo is grey with one white stripe on each wing. He is about seven months old.

Ms Hume said the cockatie loves to sing the tune of If you're Happy and You Know It, Clap Your Hands.

"The mornings are so quiet without him. We are all missing him," she said.

Ms Hume said neighbours and friends had been singing his favourite song to lure him back.

Her son suggested offering a reward.

"We thought we'd offer some toilets rolls," said Ms Hume.