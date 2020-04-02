Image copyright Michaela Davies Image caption Michaela Davies was inspired to start Baking a Difference to support key workers at James Paget Hospital

A baker in self-isolation is thanking key workers in her community and at a hospital where she had cancer treatment by making them cakes.

Michaela Davies has already sent hundreds of cupcakes to James Paget Hospital in Norfolk after getting to know staff there.

She hopes to send treats to all key workers tackling coronavirus in her community as well.

People can also nominate recipients on her Baking a Difference Facebook page.

Image copyright Michaela Davies Image caption Ms Davies has baked more than 500 cakes since starting the project

Ms Davies, 53, who used to run bakery business Cake Envy, was treated for breast cancer at the hospital in Gorleston and came up with the baking idea as a way to thank NHS staff while she was in isolation.

She said: "I had no intentions of it escalating like this. The response has been so positive.

"At first, the cakes were going to the typical key workers - the nurses and doctors, who you think of fighting Covid-19 - but then people said we should give them to the key workers you perhaps don't think of right away, so now we are aiming to get a cupcake to every key worker."

Image copyright Micahela Davies Image caption Cakes are being given to key workers in a variety of professions with the public nominating candidates

Image copyright Michaela Davies Image caption The group has already reached nearly 1,000 members on Facebook

Ms Davies estimated she and her friend had each already cooked more than 500 cakes and was expecting to make more than 1,000 within a few days.

The group has already reached nearly 1,000 members on Facebook with many offering to help by helping bake, transport the cakes or donate ingredients or funds.

Volunteers are helping to distribute the cakes during their once-a-day trip out of the house or on their way to work and Ms Davies, from Bradwell, said health and safety rules as well as government coronavirus guidelines were being followed.