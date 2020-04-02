Image copyright Norwich School Image caption Norwich School teachers have started making PPE for NHS and key staff

A school's art and design teachers have manufactured hundreds of protective visors for healthcare staff.

Norwich School staff have made over 500 face shields following "numerous requests from the local community".

The school said the visors have been donated to hospitals, a GP surgery and a hospice.

Headteacher Steffan Griffiths said: "It is important that everyone plays their part in helping the community respond to the coronavirus outbreak".

Unused supplies from the art and design department were used to make the masks and they also donated goggles and boxes of gloves.

Coronavirus live page: Updates from across the East of England

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) has risen in light of the coronavirus pandemic, during which 2,921 people have died with the disease in hospitals in the UK.

About 300 of the face shields made by the teachers have been distributed so far and the school hopes to make in excess of 250 per day using its laser cutter.

Mr Griffiths added: "I am grateful to my colleagues for giving their time and using their expertise to make equipment which enables health workers to assist those in need."