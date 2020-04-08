Image copyright NNUH Image caption The Arthur South Day Procedure Unit will treat people with coronavirus

A second emergency department has opened at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arthur South Day Procedure Unit is to be used to treat patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases.

The hospital is being split into two zones.

Yellow zone areas for patients with positive and suspected Covid-19 symptoms, and green zone areas for treating those without the virus.

The existing emergency department area will be for non-coronavirus related illnesses and injuries.

Patients will be directed to the appropriate area for their condition at the day procedure unit entrance.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer, said the hospital has been divided up to "establish clear and separate areas of the hospital for patients who potentially need hospital admission for coronavirus symptoms".

The hospital has also started work on a 10-bed isolation unit to support the trust's management of Covid-19.

