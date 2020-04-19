Image copyright Dickie Hartt Image caption The Haymarket in Norwich features the statue of Sir Thomas Browne

A city resident has chronicled lockdown in a series of photos showing how people are obeying instructions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Dickie Hartt, 63, who lives in the centre of Norwich, has used his daily exercise walks to photograph the city.

"When I started my walks, I noticed how quiet Norwich was," he said.

Mr Hartt said he wanted to show how people were following rules to "to stay at home and maintain social distancing when outside".

Image copyright Dickie Hartt Image caption St Gregory's Green, in front of The Birdcage pub, is a popular meeting place in normal times

"I thought I'd take some photos with my cameraphone as a diary record and post them on Facebook," he said.

Mr Hartt, who moved back to Norwich in 2011 and is a guitarist and country singer on the local music scene, takes his walks in the late morning.

"Luckily, I live in the centre of Norwich, close to the river, and simply walking round the city is a joy," he said.

Image copyright Dickie Hartt Image caption The shutters are down at the usually bustling Norwich Market

"The few people I have seen carefully avoid each other, maybe crossing the road to maintain at least two metres apart - it's the new kind of etiquette.

"I haven't seen more animals about, maybe less as there isn't the discarded food about for the seagulls."

Image copyright Dickie Hartt Image caption Little traffic can be seen on St Benedicts Street