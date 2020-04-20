Image copyright Emma Storey Image caption Emma and Neil Storey donated one of the bouquets to ward sister Sammy Richie

A florist with the aim of "making people smile" has donated 1,200 bouquets of flowers to staff at a hospital fighting the coronavirus.

Emma Storey, 41, from Emms Stems near Cromer in Norfolk, said she wanted to honour Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital workers.

"They were for the doctors and nurses, but also the cleaners and catering staff," she said.

The hospital thanked Mrs Storey and said it would give a "boost" to staff.

Image copyright Emma Storey Image caption Nine vans brought the flowers to the hospital

Mrs Storey's husband Neil, who runs a plant hire firm, helped her transport the bouquets to the hospital in nine vans.

"We did it because we wanted to make people smile. It's been such a horrendous time for hospital staff. They are always up against it at the best of times but more so at the moment," said Mrs Storey, whose business is based at Southrepps.

"They have all been working so hard, I thought I'd give them a bouquet. Giving the flowers to staff was really emotional, full of smiles and thank yous."

Mrs Storey, her husband and her 16-year-old son Luke worked over three days to get the bouquets ready.

A spokeswoman for the hospital said: "We'd like to say an enormous thank you to Emms Stems who have donated flowers to give away to our staff.

"This is such a kind gesture and will be a huge boost to them."

Image copyright Emma Storey Image caption Emma Storey prepared the bouquets at her shop in Southrepps

