Image copyright Auscape Image caption The pet fish, which is not this one pictured, was unharmed, Norfolk Police said

A motorcyclist caught riding at 125mph (200 km/h) during lockdown told police he had been to buy a pet fish.

The rider showed officers the fish "alive and well" in a bag of water in his rucksack when he was stopped on the A47 near Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Norfolk Police said he was stopped for speeding by officers and "asked to reflect on whether his journey really was essential".

They added a number of high-speed drivers were stopped over the weekend.

The Honda Fireblade was followed by an unmarked police motorbike after it was first spotted on the southern bypass near the A140 Ipswich Road junction.

It was also seen undertaking a car and was stopped near County Hall.

Tweeting about the incident, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Unit used the hashtag #FirstTimeIdHeardThatOne

Norfolk Police said vehicles detected at 100mph or more had increased during lockdown, compared to March-April 2019.

Since the measures began and up to 23 April, 1.1% of vehicles detected speeding were travelling at more than 100mph, compared to 0.06% in the same period in 2019.