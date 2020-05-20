Norfolk A47 driver used dumbbell to hold down engine part
- 20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-norfolk-52737756?intlink_from_url=&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver with no licence or insurance was using a dumbbell to hold down part of their car's engine, police discovered.
Traffic officers found the weight training equipment under the bonnet keeping a cracked engine part in place when they were called to a vehicle stopped on the A47 in Norfolk on Tuesday.
There was also little tread on one tyre and cord exposed on two others.
The motorist had their car seized.
#RCRT sent to #A47 today to assist with stopped car. Driver had used a dumbell to secure intake manifold in place, 2 tyres had cord exposed, insufficient tread on another tyre. Also no insurance or licence. #Seized #Pg9 #845 pic.twitter.com/FZYaVbAaWx— Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 19, 2020
End of Twitter post by @NSRAPT