Norfolk A47 driver used dumbbell to hold down engine part

  • 20 May 2020
Dumbbell on top of part of engine Image copyright NSRAPT
Image caption Police found a dumbbell was being used to hold down the engine's intake manifold

A driver with no licence or insurance was using a dumbbell to hold down part of their car's engine, police discovered.

Traffic officers found the weight training equipment under the bonnet keeping a cracked engine part in place when they were called to a vehicle stopped on the A47 in Norfolk on Tuesday.

There was also little tread on one tyre and cord exposed on two others.

The motorist had their car seized.

