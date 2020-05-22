Image caption The project was inspired by a piano performance of Mr Blue Sky by nine-year-old Zack Archer

A musician's video call to his niece and nephew has inspired a "lockdown project" raising funds for the NHS.

Luke Bullen, 46, from Sheringham, Norfolk, said Maisy and Zack Archer's piano rendition of ELO's Mr Blue Sky gave him the idea for a collaborative cover version with local musicians.

The track aims to raise money for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

Mr Bullen, who plays drums for Bryan Ferry and others, said it was a "brilliant way to document this time."

Entitled Norfolk Blue Skies by Zeelo and the Lockdown Kids, the song was released on Thursday, to coincide with the weekly "Clap for our Carers".

As well as Maisy, 13, and Zack, nine, the track features vocal and instrumental contributions from the Echo Youth Theatre and Access Creative College Norwich.

Mr Bullen, who runs The Ambulance Station recording studio in Sheringham, said the idea began when he made a FaceTime call to catch-up with Zack and Maisy, who had been learning to play the piano during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It just made me smile and lifted me out of the doldrums," said Mr Bullen, who has also played for Roxy Music and KT Tunstall.

"I thought... could we bottle this and share it somehow?

"I was watching things online of people I admire doing similar things [musical covers for charity]. It snowballed from there."

Also known as Electric Light Orchestra, ELO were formed by Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood in 1970.

They had a long run of hits, including Roll Over Beethoven and Sweet Talkin' Woman, but are arguably best known for 1978 single Mr Blue Sky.

