Image caption Emergency services were called to the fire at Fishergate just before 14:00 BST

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze in a city centre.

Emergency services were called to the fire at premises at Fishergate, Norwich, at about 14:00 BST.

Fire crews cordoned off the road while they tackled the flames and residents were asked to keep windows and doors closed.

Emyr Gough, from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said crews were faced with a "substantial and developing" roof fire.

He said firefighters worked "incredibly hard" to bring the fire under control and make the building safe.

Everyone was evacuated and no-one was injured, he said.

People in the area took to social media to share images of the fire and their concerns.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Oh my goodness, I hope everyone is safe."

Another wrote: "The firefighters, police and ambulance crew are doing an absolutely incredible job."

Image caption Fishergate has been cordoned off while fire crews tackle the flames

Image caption The fire could be seen from the other side of the river