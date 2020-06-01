Image copyright Tallulah Self/Leanne Rogers Image caption Garry Bowhill-Mann (right), 74, travelled to California to meet Mike Nolan who he had befriended through online gaming

The meeting of two men in their 70s from different sides of the Atlantic who became friends while playing video games is the subject of a new film.

RAF veteran Garry Bowhill-Mann, 74, travelled to California to meet Mike Nolan, also a former serviceman in his 70s, before the coronavirus lockdown.

"I looked at him and I thought 'I like you, mate' and we really kicked it off from the start," said Mr Bowhill-Mann

His story is told in a film made by his granddaughter and released on 2 June.

Mr Bowhill-Mann is a full-time carer for his wife Anita, who has multiple sclerosis.

Image caption Garry Bowhill-Mann says that he plays games, sometimes for hours at a time, to relax

He said action role-playing games such as The Division 2 and Ghost Recon were "a bit of escapism".

"I think, now most of all with this lockdown, having the ability to talk to other people, although they're in other parts of the world, has helped a lot," he added.

His granddaughter, Tullalah Self, 21, said he had "been into gaming for as long as I can remember".

She said: "When I found out he had made a friend in California I thought it would be really cool if I could get them to meet up in person."

Image copyright Tallulah Self/Leanne Rogers Image caption Tallulah Self (right) co-directed the film with Leanne Rogers (left) from production company Mediorite

Ms Self worked with friend and fellow filmmaker Leanne Rogers to raise the money to make a documentary about her grandfather's transatlantic friendship.

She said when the two veterans met "it was like they already knew each other".

The film called Game of Life, released by Red Bull, followed Mr Bowhill-Mann to California to meet Mr Nolan, 71, and climaxes with them taking to the sky in a biplane.

Image copyright Tallulah Self/Leanne Rogers Image caption The two men said they were now friends for life following the meeting

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk