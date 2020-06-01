Image copyright Lee Oxbury and Helen Terry Image caption Lee Oxbury and Helen Terry ran around Norwich with a plastic doll and a washing machine

Inflatable palm trees, Barbie dolls, magic wands and rolling pins were carried by almost 2,000 runners during a lockdown relay.

Running clubs in Norfolk and Suffolk took part in a socially-distanced event with the aim of "don't pass it on".

Each participant held on to their baton for an hour's run on Sunday.

Image copyright Aston Martin Image caption Aston Martin ran with with an inflatable shark in Norwich

"To get the chance to run in your club vest, even if you are holding a stick of celery, brought so much happiness," said Imogen Lees of Norfolk Gazelles.

"We wanted to bring people together as we've been pulled apart during lockdown.

"Our annual Alex Moore Relay should have been on Sunday, so we took the idea wider - you're still racing but you're socially distancing and you're not passing on the baton."

Image copyright Meryn Payne Image caption Runners could take part with members of their household or a friend, as long as they adhered to social distancing and did not pass their baton on

She added: "We wanted everyone to carry a baton that is not something you'd expect.

"We had wooden spoons, fruit, vegetables, beer bottles, French bread.

"A bloke from Great Yarmouth had a fantastic inflatable palm tree and a lady from Beccles ran with a microphone, singing down country lanes.

"Possibly the maddest was our own men's captain Lee Oxbury who fashioned a baton from an old washing machine, with his legs sticking out the bottom."

Ms Lees said the "inclusive" event was open to all, regardless of speed, with hockey club members and NHS staff also taking part.

The event has so far raised more than £7,500 for Norfolk and Norfolk Hospital and child bereavement charity Nelson's Charity.

Former Norfolk Gazelle Claire Neve, the fiancée of Mr Moore - who was killed in a skydiving accident in 2003 - also took part.

Image copyright Clare Neve Image caption Claire Neve, fiancée of Alex Moore, whom the annual relay was named after, carried a memory box during her race

"Club runners like to represent and be in their club vest, and when you can't because the calendar is empty then that it is dispiriting," she added.

"Our social media yesterday was full of smiling runners carrying random things.

"It was excellent."

