Norfolk runners carry 'random' batons in lockdown relay
Inflatable palm trees, Barbie dolls, magic wands and rolling pins were carried by almost 2,000 runners during a lockdown relay.
Running clubs in Norfolk and Suffolk took part in a socially-distanced event with the aim of "don't pass it on".
Each participant held on to their baton for an hour's run on Sunday.
"To get the chance to run in your club vest, even if you are holding a stick of celery, brought so much happiness," said Imogen Lees of Norfolk Gazelles.
"We wanted to bring people together as we've been pulled apart during lockdown.
"Our annual Alex Moore Relay should have been on Sunday, so we took the idea wider - you're still racing but you're socially distancing and you're not passing on the baton."
She added: "We wanted everyone to carry a baton that is not something you'd expect.
"We had wooden spoons, fruit, vegetables, beer bottles, French bread.
"A bloke from Great Yarmouth had a fantastic inflatable palm tree and a lady from Beccles ran with a microphone, singing down country lanes.
"Possibly the maddest was our own men's captain Lee Oxbury who fashioned a baton from an old washing machine, with his legs sticking out the bottom."
Ms Lees said the "inclusive" event was open to all, regardless of speed, with hockey club members and NHS staff also taking part.
The event has so far raised more than £7,500 for Norfolk and Norfolk Hospital and child bereavement charity Nelson's Charity.
Former Norfolk Gazelle Claire Neve, the fiancée of Mr Moore - who was killed in a skydiving accident in 2003 - also took part.
"Club runners like to represent and be in their club vest, and when you can't because the calendar is empty then that it is dispiriting," she added.
"Our social media yesterday was full of smiling runners carrying random things.
"It was excellent."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: How to self-isolate and exercise
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
- ENDGAME: How do we get out of this mess?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk