Eddie Hunn celebrated VE Day last month

Care home staff have appealed for birthday cards for a "warm-hearted" resident and war veteran who is set to turn 100.

Eddie Hunn, who lives in Norwich, will be unable to share his milestone on Sunday with family and friends because of social distancing.

The former prisoner of war is popular with local schoolchildren and has written a book on his experiences.

His carers say they want to "give this amazing man the birthday he deserves".

Mr Hunn sharing his war stories with pupils before lockdown

Sam Bailey, of Black Swan Care, said Mr Hunn arrived at Chiswick House a year ago and had "made quite the impact".

She said he was a "true Norfolk boy", born in Dereham and growing up in Wells-next-the-Sea.

He joined the Territorial Army in 1938 as a driver mechanic before he saw action in Singapore, and spent three-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war on the Thai-Burma Railway.

Mr Hunn moved to Great Yarmouth and ran a guest house after the war. He lost his wife of 69 years, Doris, in 2014.

Mr Hunn with care home staff at the Norwich Christmas Tree Festival in December

"Eddie loves telling his war stories to children from local schools who visited us regularly prior to lockdown," Ms Bailey said.

"He's the kind of person who always makes the effort to stop and have a chat when you're in the home, and always asks how you are.

"We really want to give this amazing man the birthday he deserves, despite the lockdown restrictions.

"We want to ensure he knows how many people are thinking of him on his special day."

The address to send cards to is: Cards For Eddie, Chiswick House, 3 Christchurch Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR2 2AD.

