A war veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday in lockdown has said he is "so thankful" after being sent more than 100 cards following an appeal.

Eddie Hunn, who lives in Norwich, was unable to share his milestone on Sunday with family and friends amid government guidelines on social distancing.

But the centenarian received 107 cards after staff at his Chiswick House care home organised a campaign.

Sam Bailey, of Black Swan Care, said Mr Hunn was a "true Norfolk boy".

Born in Dereham in 1920, he grew up in Wells-next-the-Sea.

He joined the Territorial Army in 1938 as a driver mechanic before he saw action in Singapore, and spent three-and-a-half years as a prisoner of war on the Thai-Burma Railway.

Mr Hunn moved to Great Yarmouth and ran a guest house after the war. He lost his wife of 69 years, Doris, in 2014.

The veteran, who has written a book on his experiences, arrived at Chiswick House last year.

Black Swan Care said it was grateful for "overwhelming support from our local community to give Eddie the best 100th birthday possible".

As well as the cards, Mr Hunn received a telegram from the Queen and an email from the High Commission of the Republic of Singapore.

Mr Hunn said he was "so thankful to everyone involved".

