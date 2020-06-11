Image caption Malcolm Stamp has been charged with corruption offences

A former NHS boss has been charged with corruption offences in Australia.

Malcolm Stamp faces extradition to Queensland accused of arranging for his daughter to be given a job with a hospital contractor and conspiring to pay her wages from hospital funds.

Mr Stamp, 67, was chief executive of Metro North Hospital in Brisbane at the time of the alleged offences, in 2014.

In the UK, he had been the chief executive of a number of NHS hospitals, including Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.

He had previously been chief executive of Mid Essex Hospitals NHS Trust and had also served as boss of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

In February, ABC in Australia reported Mr Stamp was facing extradition to Australia.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Malcolm Stamp had previously been chief executive at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

At the time, Mr Stamp, who lives in Norfolk, told the BBC he had not been contacted by the Australian authorities.

In a statement then, he stated his departure from Metro North in January 2015 was was "not linked" to any investigation.

He was suspended by the hospital in September 2014.

But a spokesman for the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) said it had now served him a Notice to Appear in court.

It said: "It will be alleged the man corruptly arranged for a co-offender to hire his daughter and for the Metro North Hospital and Health Service to pay her wage to a company linked to a co-offender.

"It will be further alleged the 67-year-old man and two co-offenders tried to cover this up by creating documents."

The case is due before Brisbane Magistrates' Court on 29 June.

Due to current travel restrictions, Mr Stamp will not appear.