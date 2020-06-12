Image copyright Norwich food bank Image caption The box was found within other donations given to the food bank

A food bank said it was "very surprised" to find a donation of a tin of fish that was 33 years out of date.

The boxed tin of Sainsbury's fillets of anchovies, with a best before date of April 1987, was discovered among items given to Norwich Foodbank on Thursday.

"We couldn't quite believe it," said volunteer Hannah Wordsley, who was born in 1986.

The charity, which has seen demand rise during lockdown, said Sainsbury's had asked for the item for its archive.

"We've had out of date stuff before and up until yesterday the record was something from the 1990s," added Ms Wordsley.

"Due to health and safety and respect for those we are serving, we don't give out any foods that are past their best before or use by dates, but we do have a couple of charity partners who have different rules to us so very little gets wasted."

It is not known where the item had come from but it had probably languished in the back of a cupboard for years, she added.

Volunteers were intrigued by its design and 49p price sticker, from a time when cashiers would enter the price of each item on a till.

"We check dates on all products and we do urge everyone who donates to check what they're giving before putting in the donation baskets or bringing to us."

Sainsbury's has been approached for comment.

What was happening in April 1987?