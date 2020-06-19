Image caption The administrators said the majority of staff would be made redundant

More than 450 employees of a book wholesaler are set to lose their jobs after it collapsed into administration, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bertram Books, based at the Broadland Business Park in Norwich, appointed administrators this week.

The firm was founded in a chicken shed in 1968.

Joint administrators Turpin Barker Armstrong said the majority of staff would be made redundant with "immediate effect".

They added: "Book wholesalers have suffered from falling demand in recent years due to changes in the distribution model for literature and the rising popularity of e-books.

"These factors, combined with the Covid-19 related closure of many public libraries and educational facilities, meant these businesses could no longer operate viably.

"Unfortunately, the majority of employees have been made redundant with immediate effect with a small number retained to manage the winding down of operations."