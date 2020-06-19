Image caption Norfolk Police have cordoned off an area where a woman was stabbed to death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death.

The incident took place in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich at 12:45 BST on Friday.

Norfolk Police were called to Yarmouth Road following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit, said the "victim and suspect are known to one another".

Mr Gray said armed police and a helicopter had been used in the search for the suspect.

Police said the air ambulance was called to give treatment to the woman, but she could not be saved.

A man was arrested in the Warwickshire area on suspicion of murder.