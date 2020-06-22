Image caption Norfolk Police cordoned off the area where Ms Cowey was found

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed at the site of a derelict mental health hospital.

Michael Cowey, 48, of Dragoon Close, Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, is accused of killing Gemma Cowey, 38, in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday.

Ms Cowey, a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene at the site off Yarmouth Road at 12:45 BST.

Mr Cowey will appear before magistrates in Norwich later.

He was arrested in Warwickshire on Friday. A post-mortem examination has established that Ms Cowey died as a result of stab wounds.

The family of Ms Cowey, also known as Gemma Marjoram, said their "beautiful girl" had been "cruelly taken from our lives".

"We are beyond heartbroken," they said.