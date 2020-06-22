Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Clapham Woods at about 05:15 BST

A murder arrest has been made after a man was found in a wood with fatal head injuries.

Norfolk Police said the man was discovered by officers at about 05:15 BST, in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, Norwich.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man, in his 30s, from the Norwich area, is being questioned by police.

A cordon is in place and roads remain closed in the area.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team, said it was "understandable that the local community will be shocked by this incident", especially as it had happened within a few days of the killing of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew.

Michael Cowey, 48, has been charged with murdering his wife, Gemma Cowey, 38, at a derelict mental health hospital near Norwich.

"I would like to reassure the community that these incidents are not connected and in both cases the suspect and victims were known to each other."

Reassurance patrols will continue in both areas over the next few days, police said.