Image caption Norfolk Police cordoned off the area where Gemma Cowey was found

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of his wife, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental health hospital.

Michael Cowey, 48, is accused of killing 38-year-old Gemma Cowey at the Victorian hospital site in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich.

Emergency services were called on Friday and Ms Cowey died at the scene.

Judge Stephen Holt, at Norwich Crown Court, remanded Mr Cowey ahead of a plea hearing on 17 August.

The defendant, of Dragoon Close in Thorpe St Andrew, appeared in court via video-link from Norwich Prison.

He is also charged with possessing a black-handled kitchen knife and a grey-handled kitchen knife in a public place in Northside, Thorpe St Andrew.