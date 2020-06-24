Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Daniel Littlewood's father called him "a much-loved son and brother"

The family of a man found beaten to death in a woodland have spoken of their "huge shock".

Daniel Littlewood, 40, was pronounced dead in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, Norwich, on Monday.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in the city, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Mr Littlewood's father Owen said his son's death "follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness".

He described Mr Littlewood as "a much-loved son and brother".

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered "severe traumatic head injuries", police said.

Mr Forbes was remanded in custody by magistrates and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.