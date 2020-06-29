Image copyright
Jodie Bond, a newly qualified nurse, said she had sleep deprivation and found working under coronavirus "frightening"
Photographs of healthcare staff and their stories from the pandemic are being recorded to document their "remarkable dedication".
The
#WeCareTogether campaign on social media aims to celebrate the work of staff in hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries and those working from home.
It so far includes a nurse in full PPE and an 86-year-old accountant.
Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which created the project, described it as "powerful and moving".
Rachel Brice worked on the wards at the James Paget University Hospital and lived alone while her husband and children moved in with his parents
Anna Morgan, its director of workforce, said #WeCareTogether would give people an understanding of what working in the NHS and social care sectors was like.
"These stories are of real people, living real experiences and the incredible highs and, sometimes devastating, lows is something that needs more public attention," she added.
View this post on Instagram
Jane Harrison, Reablement Support Worker, Norfolk First Support – Norfolk County Council “It has been a little bit scary sometimes, particularly when it first started and we didn’t know whether we were going to be supporting COVID patients or not. It was all a little bit scary because normally we’re the first people to go into somebody’s home once the referrals come through - so once I put the uniform on in the morning and think, ‘oh no, what will I be walking into’. We’re working with all our staff and we keep in contact with each other via text messages, phoning each other and handovers. Obviously, our manager checks up on us every now-and-then and the council have been really supportive. Any worries or concerns we’ve had, they’ve been really good in talking to us. The support camaraderie around each and every one of the staff members has been really good. So that’s been nice. You feel a bit more confident in doing your job. Nothing’s been that hard really, it’s been about remembering to wash your uniform between each shift and remembering to sanitise – we always wash our hands after seeing people, but it’s all the extra equipment and the procedures we have to go through before we see the next person. “We deal with end-of-life care so although I’ve not experienced anybody with COVID19 passing away with us, we do see patients who are at the end of life and pass away. However, the nice side of us as re-enabling team is that we do see people who are able to re-enable and go back to living a reasonably normal life in their own homes which is really nice as well. It’s a great feeling to know we have helped them. I can’t see how that can change in the future, but hopefully families will be a bit more family orientated and help and support their relatives a bit more because I think through lockdown maybe they realise how important that is. Hopefully that will help us. It’s made me realise that you’ve got a lot to give and you’re a survivor and you want to help other people.” Photo credit: @lightening_photography #carer #socialcare #communitycare #notallheroeswearcapes #norfolk #carerssupport
Jodie Bond, a newly qualified community nurse who is pictured in a protective visor and respirator, said of her experience: "It's frightening - I'm not going to lie.
"I have sleep deprivation now knowing that I have the whole new responsibility of Covid as well as being a registered nurse.
"It has definitely made me realise that I am made of stronger stuff."
The photographs include one of Sheila Hyde, 86, who is shielding at home but continues to work as an accountant for PCT Care Services, and a cleaner at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital who had a mild case of coronavirus himself.
View this post on Instagram
Robert, Clinical / Ward Cleaner, SERCO at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust “I recently started this job as an agency cleaner about three months ago because I lost my other job at the start of the virus outbreak. I was put on Brundall (Ward) with the team here and I immediately went into a 100% COVID environment. I was there for about six weeks and learnt it all. “Then I got COVID myself and had two weeks off with COVID and now I’ve come back on to the ward. It was a bit bleak at times, especially when friends and family couldn’t come and visit. When I had COVID it was very mild. I had it for one weekend. I was aching and very tired for about two days and that was about it, but I still had to have two weeks off to make sure. “The emotional side of my job was seeing friends and family come in and visit their relatives who were dying in front of me on a daily basis. There’s been a couple of times when I thought a patient was asleep, but they’d actually passed away in bed and I’ve gone in and cleaned their room, only because I’ve been in 10 minutes before. The staff on the ward deserve the respect that I frankly don’t feel they’ve been given, whether some form of recognition at a national level, particularly those who are on the frontline battling to help sick people with COVID. My job technically hasn’t really changed that much. I still do my normal cleaning job, but because it was COVID I had to do it a bit more in depth. But the staff, they’ve changed from one extreme to the other for ten or twelve weeks now and no one’s complained. I think, particularly this team, the way that they’ve worked together and helped each other out, they deserve the credit as do everybody around the country. This is a position I never thought I’d see myself in.” Photo credit: @keiron_photo @norfolkandnorwichhospital #serco #covid19 #norfolk #keepinghospitalsclean #notallheroswearcapes
Rachel Brice, a clinical educator and formerly a ward sister, returned to her old job at the James Paget University Hospital while her husband and children, aged two and four, moved in with his parents.
"When my family left my first thought was 'who is going to look after me when I get sick, because I'm going to get sick', but thankfully I haven't had any symptoms," she said.
View this post on Instagram
Zena, West Pottergate Medical Practice, Senior Health Care Assistant “I work at the West Pottergate Medical Practice. I put myself forward to work at the Nightingale London Hospital. I had a telephone interview and was waiting for the relocation package. At the same time I heard (here, locally) they were looking for people to work at the Yellow COVID sites. “But stuck out at Roundwell Medical Centre running the Yellow-site there – myself along with and a GP and I really enjoy it. “It’s an eye-opener, people are a bit blinded and not following the rules and they don’t actually understand what it is, you need to see something to believe it and it has changed the thought process and infection control,in particular. How you do things and touch things – all now very different. “I have had a lot of anxious patients coming in. I do the meet-and-greet, and we pre-warn them that we are in our PPE gear because it does look very frightening, particularly with the children that we are dealing with. It is about trying to relax the patients and to make sure that when we do vitals we want the numbers to look good, so we try to relax them and explain as much as we can beforehand so they are fully aware when they come in. “Community has been brilliant and it’s been lovely how people have pulled together. I have had a little COVID bear made for me, croqueted for me which is very lovely. I have had a PPE face mask release made for me, croqueted with the button put on the back and it means so much when you are having a bit of a low day that lots of people have been messaging me asking if they “can make this for you?”. I’ve had a pillow case made for me to put my uniform in for washing and it really means a lot to know that the general public are supporting all the NHS staff. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Photo credit: @lightening_photography #frontlineworkers #healthandsocialcare #savelives #nhsworkers #carers #covid19 #notallheroeswearcapes #norfolk
Healthcare practitioner Emmie Yvon N Mwembo was moved from endoscopy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to its critical care complex.
"It was very emotionally draining," he said.
"We had to support loved ones who had lost their relatives - these are still some of the challenges that I, myself, am still trying to process through."
