Photographs of healthcare staff and their stories from the pandemic are being recorded to document their "remarkable dedication".

The #WeCareTogether campaign on social media aims to celebrate the work of staff in hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries and those working from home.

It so far includes a nurse in full PPE and an 86-year-old accountant.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership, which created the project, described it as "powerful and moving".

Rachel Brice worked on the wards at the James Paget University Hospital and lived alone while her husband and children moved in with his parents

Anna Morgan, its director of workforce, said #WeCareTogether would give people an understanding of what working in the NHS and social care sectors was like.

"These stories are of real people, living real experiences and the incredible highs and, sometimes devastating, lows is something that needs more public attention," she added.

Jodie Bond, a newly qualified community nurse who is pictured in a protective visor and respirator, said of her experience: "It's frightening - I'm not going to lie.

"I have sleep deprivation now knowing that I have the whole new responsibility of Covid as well as being a registered nurse.

"It has definitely made me realise that I am made of stronger stuff."

The photographs include one of Sheila Hyde, 86, who is shielding at home but continues to work as an accountant for PCT Care Services, and a cleaner at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital who had a mild case of coronavirus himself.

Rachel Brice, a clinical educator and formerly a ward sister, returned to her old job at the James Paget University Hospital while her husband and children, aged two and four, moved in with his parents.

"When my family left my first thought was 'who is going to look after me when I get sick, because I'm going to get sick', but thankfully I haven't had any symptoms," she said.

Healthcare practitioner Emmie Yvon N Mwembo was moved from endoscopy at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to its critical care complex.

"It was very emotionally draining," he said.

"We had to support loved ones who had lost their relatives - these are still some of the challenges that I, myself, am still trying to process through."

