Image copyright Carl Davison Image caption Philip Taylor got members of the local women's hockey team to help set up social distance markings

A landlord has taken a novel approach to social distancing for when he reopens his pub's doors - by setting up a hockey pitch in the car park.

Phil Taylor said he needed some more outside space to accommodate patrons when the Kings Head in Loddon, Norfolk, opens on Saturday.

He said when he spotted the artificial hockey pitch - complete with sticks and net - on eBay, he snapped it up.

Hockey sticks have been used to mark out more than 2m (6ft) between benches.

Mr Taylor said: "I needed some more outside space because we are not a huge pub and the social distancing is something we must all adhere to.

"I thought why not put something on the car park, I went online for artificial grass and on eBay there was this hockey pitch.

"I thought what a brilliant idea, I'll buy that."

Image copyright Evelyn Simak/Geograph Image caption The Kings Head is on Bridge Street in Loddon, Norfolk

Mr Taylor, who has been at the Bridge Street pub for 16 years, said the pitch is about 600 sq m (6,460 sq ft) and cost £400.

He said it was fitting to have a hockey pitch as he sponsors the local club.

Players helped him set out all the sticks to mark the space between the benches.

Image copyright Carl Davison Image caption Mr Taylor said he put the hockey pitch on the car park to enable more space for social distancing

"We can all stay safe and have a good time," said hockey fan Mr Taylor.

"Loddon is only a small village and people are waiting for this, people need to get out, people have had enough of it really.

"We need to all be sensible, stay safe, I've got screens up and I've got staff training going on, we should all be OK."

