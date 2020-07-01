Image copyright Norwich Theatre Image caption The group's largest theatre announced on Tuesday it was cancelling its Christmas season pantomime

A regional theatre group has warned more than three-quarters of its workers face losing their jobs.

Norwich Theatre told its 217 staff it had been "forced" to restructure following "huge financial losses".

On Tuesday Norwich Theatre Royal cancelled its Christmas pantomime, blaming the prolonged coronavirus lockdown.

Chief executive Stephen Crocker, said he was "shocked and angry" by the lack of government help for the arts.

The group which runs Norwich Theatre Royal, the Playhouse and Stage Two said a formal process of consultation with all staff will now begin.

'No longer sustainable'

Some 113 employees were told that their roles were at risk of redundancy, with a further 59 on zero hours contracts informed they would no longer receive any work.

All large-scale shows previously planned to tour to Theatre Royal for the August-December 2020 period have now been postponed, the company said.

Michael Newey, chairman of the Trustees of Norwich Theatre, said the coronavirus lockdown "saw us immediately lose 95% of our income and this scale of ongoing financial loss is no longer sustainable".

"With no large-scale productions able to go ahead until next year, no clear date for when we will be able to operate at full scale again and no public funding intervention forthcoming, we have been forced to begin a major restructuring project to reduce our costs."

Chief executive Stephen Crocker who described staff as "the lifeblood of our organisation" said: "On their behalf I remain shocked and angry that the government is standing idle as an industry that has delivered so much to this country.

"I am simply heartbroken."

The government has been contacted for comment.

