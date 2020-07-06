Image copyright Mark Houldey Image caption An anarchy symbol was spray painted on the figure of Admiral Nelson

A statue of Admiral Lord Nelson has been defaced with spray paint.

Lord Horatio Nelson was born in Norfolk and is seen as a son of the county. His statue stands on The Close, Norwich on grounds belonging to Norwich Cathedral.

According to Topple the Racists, Nelson was a supporter of slavery, claims which have been refuted by The Nelson Society who said his overriding ethos was "service to his country".

Norfolk Police has confirmed it is investigating the vandalism.

Statues of historical figures who endorsed or had connections to slavery have been controversial following global support for the Black Lives Matter protests which started in the US following the killing of George Floyd.

Image copyright Mark Houldey Image caption Norfolk Police said it was investigating the vandalism to the statue

The protests follow recent violence in America where statues of confederate figures connected with slavery have been pulled down.

In the UK, supporters in Bristol recently tore down a figure of slave trader Edward Colston before dumping it into the river.

Nelson was a British naval commander who became a national hero for his victories against the French during the Napoleonic Wars.

Norwich City Council and representatives for the cathedral have been approached for comment.

Topple the Racists which has called for the Norwich statue to be removed, has also been asked to comment.