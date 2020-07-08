Image copyright Lotus Image caption Lotus Cars will move into a new facility on Hurricane Way, Norwich

Sports car manufacturer Lotus has announced a move to a new factory that could create more than 75 new jobs.

Lotus Cars said its steel fabrication and lightweight structures manufacturing would now take place at a new facility in Norwich.

The factories where this currently takes place, in Norwich and Worcester, will close and staff will be offered the chance to relocate.

Lotus said the move showed "commitment to the region and to Norwich".

The company, based in Hethel, Norfolk, said the activities at the factory in Hurricane Way - formerly occupied by electric water heater firm Heatrae Sadia - would include part of the manufacturing process of the Evora, Exige and Elise cars, as well as of aluminium components for other vehicle companies.

It said it had "outgrown existing facilities in Worcester and Norwich, and by moving into one, combined new location, the company will take the opportunity to further upgrade machinery and tooling in readiness for new Lotus sports cars to be launched in the coming years".

'Benefit the business'

Lotus said it would relocate from the Worcester factory in May 2021 and the 42 staff there would be offered a move to the new facility.

If they choose not to move, the company would look to recruit for those roles, along with a further eight positions.

It is expected that the 45 staff from the current Norwich site on Vulcan Road will move to the new facility.

The company hopes to add a further 75 new jobs in due course.

David Hewitt, Lotus Cars' executive director of operations, said: "By bringing the aluminium chassis and steel sub-assembly manufacturing businesses together into one facility, we can further improve upon efficiencies and productivity for Lotus manufacturing.

"Being located close to Lotus' HQ in Hethel, Norfolk where all Lotus cars are assembled, will also benefit the business as we expand further into the future."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk