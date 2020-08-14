Sea-rescue mother Danielle Chilvers 'died from drowning' Published duration 14 August

image copyright Kevin Kazer image caption Danielle Chilvers, 37, from Swaffham, had two sons

A "wonderful" mother who tried to help her youngest son and his friend who got into difficulty in the sea died from drowning, an inquest heard.

Danielle Chilvers, 37, from Swaffham, was pulled from the water at Waxham, Norfolk, on Sunday.

The two boys who were seen struggling in their kayak at about 17:30 BST managed to get to safety.

The inquest opening in Norwich heard Ms Chilvers died at the beach and the medical cause of death was drowning.

Norfolk area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest until 11 November.

image copyright HM Coastguard Bacton image caption Mrs Chilvers was pulled from the water at Waxham

Ms Chilvers's former partner and father of her two sons, Kevin Kazer, 45, previously described her as a "wonderful" person who "just loved life".

She worked at Nicholas Hamond Academy, a secondary school and sixth form in Swaffham, as a support leader for Key Stage 4 students.

School principal Mark Woodhouse said she was a "much-loved member of our team", adding: "Dani was determined and a passionate advocate for the students in her care."

Norfolk Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.