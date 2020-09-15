Parents charged with baby girl's murder Published duration 29 minutes ago

image copyright PA image caption Eleanor Easey died at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 20 December

The parents of a three-month-old girl have been charged with her murder.

Eleanor Easey became unresponsive at her home in Morton-on-the-Hill in Norfolk on 18 December, and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She was transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and died on 20 December.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, have been charged with her murder.

The pair, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Norfolk police said a post-mortem examination found the baby died from a severe head injury, and was "malnourished and had numerous historic fractures".

