Man seriously hurt in boat on River Bure dies Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Geograph / Evelyn Simak image caption The man died after suffering serious injuries on a stretch of the River Bure, south of West Caister

A man has died following a boating accident on the River Bure.

Norfolk Police said they were called to Clink Hill in West Caister, Norfolk at about 13:00 BST on Tuesday.

A man aged in his 20s and from North Yorkshire was taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston-on-Sea before being moved to Addenbrooke's Hospital, where he later died.

Officers said the coroner's office and Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been informed of the death.

The Broads Authority closed the river to boats one mile upstream from Great Yarmouth Yacht Station, but it has since reopened.

Norfolk Police and the MAIB have opened an investigation.

The death comes just a month after a mother-of-two was killed when she became trapped under a holiday hire boat in nearby Great Yarmouth.

