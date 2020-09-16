Eleanor Easey: Parents in court over baby daughter murder Published duration 26 minutes ago

image caption Christopher and Carly Easey are charged with the murder of their three-month-old daughter, Eleanor

A mother and father have appeared in court charged with the murder of their baby daughter.

Three-month-old Eleanor Easey died in hospital two days after becoming unresponsive at her home in Morton-on-the-Hill, Norwich, on 18 December.

A post-mortem examination found she died from a head injury, police said.

Christopher Easey, 30, and Carly Easey, 35, of Old Roman Bank in Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, did not enter a plea at Norwich Crown Court.

Mr Easey appeared at court via video link from Norwich Prison, while his wife appeared on a separate link from Peterborough Prison.

Judge Stephen Holt remanded them in custody to appear prior to a plea hearing on October 13.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk