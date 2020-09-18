Medieval Bacton priory brought to life with 3D modelling
A "thriving" medieval monastic community has been resurrected via 3D computer modelling.
Much of Bromholm Priory at Bacton in Norfolk was destroyed in 1536 during Henry VIII's Reformation.
The recreation was based on surveys of its ruins, drone footage and historical sources.
It was commissioned as part of a project to bring together the letters and documents of the medieval Paston family, who were buried at Bromholm.
Peter Stibbons, from the Paston Footprints project, said the 3D model can be put to "a variety of uses" which can "help tell the Paston story".
This includes an artist's impression of the burial of the first John Paston, following his death on 21 May 1466, by computer-based artist James Mindham.
At his wake, 40 barrels of beer and ale and 15 gallons of malt were ordered and twenty pounds-worth of coins were distributed to the poor.
Mr Mindham said: "Much of the north gate of Bromholm still stands and the walls of the priory grounds are clearly defined.
"Into those we have put ideas of what a thriving monastic community looked like."
This is the second 3D computer model to be created of buildings associated with the Pastons, who rose from peasantry to aristocracy against the backdrop of the Wars of the Roses.
Paston Hall at Great Walsham has already been "rebuilt", while Oxnead Hall and Gresham Castle will be next.
The family left behind 1,000 letters, documents, shopping lists, leases and wills in one of the largest archives of 15th Century English private correspondence.
Mr Stibbons said this makes them "among the most studied individuals in the English later Middle Ages".
The project is a four-year collaboration between the University of East Anglia, Norfolk Record Office and the Paston Heritage Society.
