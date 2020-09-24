River Bure swimmer 'caught boat propeller' and bled to death Published duration 3 minutes ago

image copyright David Dixon/Geograph image caption Simon Houlder was in the River Bure, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, when he suffered a serious cut to his leg

A swimmer bled to death in a boating accident, having caught his leg on the vessel's propeller, the BBC understands.

An inquest heard Simon Houlder suffered a serious cut to his leg in the River Bure in Norfolk and died the day before his 30th birthday.

His cause of death on 15 September was a haemorrhage caused by severe blood loss, the hearing was told.

It was opened and adjourned for a full inquest on 16 December.

The RNLI crew had told the BBC Mr Houlder's leg was thought to have caught the propeller of the vessel.