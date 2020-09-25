Steve Coogan says Alan Partridge statue 'should be permanent' Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Steve Coogan has portrayed his character Alan Partridge since 1991

The creator of Alan Partridge has called for a statue of the Bafta award-winning character in Norwich to be made a permanent feature in the city.

It is due to remain there until Sunday.

Actor Steve Coogan, who debuted the character in 1991, said: "I think it would be nice if it had a permanent place in Norwich."

image caption Kiss my face: The statue of a dashing Alan is due to stay outside The Forum in Norwich until Sunday

Mr Fulcher and Mr Dutton, who are self-employed sculptors in the film industry, said they designed and created their "gift to Norwich" between work commitments over the past three years and it was "just a bit of fun really".

Coogan, first appeared as the Norwich-based DJ born in King's Lynn, Norfolk, as a sports presenter on BBC Radio 4's On the Hour.

The character moved on to television with programmes including The Day Today, Knowing Me Knowing You and I'm Alan Partridge.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast , the actor said he thought the statue was "fantastic" and he was "very flattered".

"I was flabbergasted," he said.

"I heard rumours about it but it surpassed my expectations, it is quite magnificent.

"I think the Norfolk Tourist Board should embrace it and make it work for them."

image caption Steve Coogan told the BBC he was "very fond" of Norfolk, having got to know it through Alan Partridge

Coogan said he could not speak for the character as "Alan is a different person" but he thought Partridge would like it to be placed "somewhere prominent".

"Perhaps next to a war leader like Montgomery, or Churchill... or maybe in front of Norwich Town Hall which of course is a magnificent building," he said.

"He wouldn't want it to be seen as a joke, he would want it to be seen with a certain amount of reverence."

Coogan, who announced earlier this year he would resume the role for an 18-part series titled From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, said Partridge would return to BBC TV "at some point next year" and that they would "try to find a way of working the statue in".

image caption The character worked as a Radio Norwich DJ in the BBC series shown in 1997 after his first failed stint as a TV presenter