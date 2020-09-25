Covid restrictions: Norwich protest woman given £10k fixed penalty Published duration 28 minutes ago

The demonstrators at the Haymarket (pictured on another occasion) included Piers Corbyn, the brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

A woman has been given a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for taking part in a protest about Covid-19 restrictions.

The 37-year-old was among about 80 people gathered on Haymarket in Norwich city centre on Thursday.

The demonstrators included Piers Corbyn, brother of ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Norfolk Police said the woman had breached the Health Protection Regulations which ban gatherings of more than 30 people.

Police said a 25-year-old man from the Norwich area was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault after allegedly coughing at a woman.

He has since been charged with the offence and released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 23 November.

Three other people were reported for the offence of organising or facilitating the gathering.

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Megicks said: "The infection rate is now rising rapidly across the country and while in Norfolk it is not increasing as significantly as other areas, we must carry on working together to keep everyone safe."

"We all have a personal responsibility to reduce the spread of Coronavirus, and ensure that police enforcement is used only as a last resort. Reports should be made through our online reporting wherever possible."