Alan Partridge: Petition to buy statue for his 'home' city of Norwich

image caption Kiss my face: The statue of a dashing Alan was removed from The Forum in Norwich on Sunday

Fans of Alan Partridge have started a petition to try to make sure his statue gets a permanent home in Norwich.

Sculptor Mr Fulcher said he had received several requests to buy Alan, but would prefer it if he was put on public display in the city.

Norwich City Council said it had no plans to purchase the tribute.

image caption Steve Coogan has portrayed his character Alan Partridge since 1991

Mr Fulcher and Mr Dutton, who are both from Norwich, work in the film industry and created their "gift to Norwich" between work commitments over the past three years.

"We would love for it to be a permanent fixture and are really waiting for the people of Norwich to decide," Mr Fulcher added.

The brass and resin statue mounted on a wooden plinth would have to be recast if it was to be placed outdoors permanently, at a cost of about £15,000 Mr Fulcher said.

The petition has received hundreds of signatures , with a song also written to support the campaign.

Coogan first appeared as the Norwich-based sports presenter on BBC Radio 4's On the Hour.

The character moved on to television with programmes including The Day Today, Knowing Me Knowing You and I'm Alan Partridge.

image caption Steve Coogan told the BBC he was "very fond" of Norfolk, having got to know it through Alan Partridge

This summer Coogan resumed the role of Partridge for an 18-part podcast series.

Coogan said he would also be returning to BBC TV "at some point next year" and would "try to find a way of working the statue in".

image caption The character worked as a Radio Norwich DJ in the BBC series shown in 1997 after his first failed stint as a TV presenter

